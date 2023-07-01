New emergency system to be launched for Germantown residents

If there is dangerous weather, crime or a missing person, those in Germantown will be contacted through phone calls, texts and emails if they sign up for alerts.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Those behind a new program in Germantown are working to take safety to a new level.

On Saturday, the city announced it's going to launch a new emergency alert system. They said this system will warn people about hazard and urgent situation close to them.

For example, if there is dangerous weather, crime or a missing person, those in Germantown will be contacted through phone calls, texts and emails, so long as they sign up for alerts.

“We know clear, consistent and timely communication is vital during an emergency,” vice mayor Mary Anne Gibson said. “With Germantown Alert, we’ll be able to connect with our residents in a way that gives them the most up-to-date information on situations as they continue to evolve.

The system reportedly is powered by "Hyper-Reach," a "provider of mass, enterprise and team emergency notification systems for public safety, other government agencies and companies throughout North America."

Additionally, there are even options for people who are hearing-impaired.

Those in Germantown can sign up by calling or texting "alert" to (901) 979-9955 or by visiting the city's website.