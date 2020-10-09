New Memphis Police Association president plans to build stronger community, police relations

Sgt. Essica Cage is the first woman president of the police union.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Association has its first woman and first African-American woman president in its history.

Essica Cage wants to continue what the former MPA president accomplished and build better community and police relations.

“I know it’s a milestone, I know it’s a big deal,” said Cage.

A big deal indeed.

Sgt. Essica Cage is shattering the glass ceiling in her new role as president of the Memphis Police Association. This month marks 23 years with the Memphis Police Department for Cage.

“It’s more important that I do a good job and I want to make sure I represent the officers the way they want me to represent them.”

Cage previously served as vice-president for 8 years and worked in the uniform patrol division, organized crime unit and real time crime center.

When asked what she would do differently – she commented community engagement was a priority.

“I would like for us to be able to do more in the communities to actually get out there a little bit more so that the citizens in these communities can see us,” said Cage.

Cage’s new role comes at a time of an intense political climate with police and protesters at the center and cries to defund the police.

“We’re on the cusp of potentially the most deadly year crime-wise that we’ve had in this city ever. I just don’t think it’s the time to talk about defunding the police.”

The Memphis Police Association has a seat on the ‘Reimagining Policing in Memphis’ advisory council – which is part of Mayor Jim Strickland’s response to groups protesting against police brutality.