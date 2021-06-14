New Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis sworn in, gets to work on first day and new era for department

Davis becomes MPD's first woman to serve as top cop; first outside department candidate chosen and approved by Memphis city leaders in decades.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It's official, as a new era began Monday with the Memphis Police Department.

Monday morning, Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis took the oath in a pinning ceremony with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

She then attended the Liberty Park groundbreaking ceremony and spoke to reporters on her first official day as Memphis' top cop.

"Well, it's an exciting day, not just for me but the community as well," Chief Davis said after that event. "Today I want to get to know everybody. I'm anxious to get to know my team, get out in the field so I get an opportunity to meet them face to face, we haven't had the opportunity to do that."

Chief Davis said her first priority on the jobs is meeting as many in the community as she can, both inside and outside the department.

"I'd like to be able to meet with them, with other community leaders, especially with some of our activists, some of our activists that have raised concerns, we've had a very tumultuous year over the last year, not just here in Memphis but all over the country, (so) building relationships and identifying people who are interested in building those relationships," Chief Davis added.

Mayor Strickland said Chief Davis' brings a successful track record to Memphis, after several years serving as police chief in Durham, North Carolina.

