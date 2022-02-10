New men's center honors fallen sergeant

The Christopher A. Pugh Center wants to ensure it helps make a difference in men's lives everyday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Christopher A. Pugh Center, a new center aiming to help men in Memphis, opened Saturday, Oct. 1.

The center was opened in memory of Sgt. Christopher A Pugh the second, who was killed while trying to break up a fight outside of his army base in Lawton, Oklahoma.

The men's center will offer services like job readiness, job placement, individual and group counseling, and even a G.E.D. program for those wanting a better life.

"There are so many resources for women so we wanted to open up a center that would give back to men," Christopher's mother, Machelle Pugh said.

Christopher's parents intentionally chose to build this center in the Memphis area.

"I think why not Memphis. We look at the news every day and see the devastating things happening all over. I'm sure I'm not the only parent suffering right now that has lost a child. So, I want to be able to give back where I'm residing to give back to this community," Pugh said.

"We want them to be self sufficient. I always think about the families, that could be my baby, father, or mother. So making sure those individuals have long time support became important to me," Pugh said.

She said she hopes men looking for help will take advantage of the things that her son is no longer be able too.