New parking plan announced at Memphis Zoo

Mayor Jim Strickland approved a resolution in 2016 to expand the parking lots at the Memphis Zoo.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced a plan to reconstruct its main parking lot, which will increase its capacity by 400 spaces.

Most recently, the zoo said work was done to explore the opportunity to build a parking deck in Prentiss Lot, however, that option is no longer feasible due to escalating costs.

According to the zoo, construction could start as early as January 2022 and be finished by the spring.