Wednesday's extended tax deadline allows people to get caught up on delinquent taxes

Taxes are due this year by 7/15 after a three month extension because of COVID-19 shutdowns.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After a three month extension, the deadline to file 2019 taxes is Wednesday. The federal government postponed the filing date due to COVID-19 lock downs across the country.

At Brinson Tax Service in Midtown, it has been busy, busy, busy. Since last week, they have had appointments booked all day, CEO Selma Brinson said.

Brinson said her business saw an increase in clients. People were coming in with not one but two, three years worth of unfiled taxes.

"Most of them were encouraged to file their taxes due to the stimulus," she said. "You had to file your taxes in order to get the $1200.”

She said it's not unusual to work with clients that have back taxes. Brinson said they specialize in the "grunge work" other tax companies prefer not to deal with.

“We specialize in cleaning people up," she said. "The type of people that have tax situations that require research and working with them to get their situation to become compliant.”

Another reason more people came in to finish previous year taxes was this year, the IRS provided a compliance relief program for them.

“The IRS guaranteed that they would not attack your return if you owed the IRS,so that prompted many that hadn’t filed in quite some time to go ahead and file," Brinson said. "We’ve had many people, after we’re able to clean them up and get them compliant, express how tremendous of a weight is lifted off their shoulder.”

The deadline to file your 2019 taxes is by midnight on 7/15. The IRS recommends filing electronically to get the fastest return.

For people unable to complete their taxes by the end of the deadline day, an extension can be filed until October 15th. That extension has to be filed by the end of 7/15 otherwise people can face steeper penalties.

Filing an extension, does not extend the time to pay taxes you owe.

To file an extension, call a tax preparer or download the form from the IRS website and mail it in.