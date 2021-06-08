New traffic flow announced as repair work continues on cracked I-40 bridge

The changes start June 9 at 6pm and will be in place until further notice.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Work continues to repair the cracked Hernando de Soto bridge, also called the I-40 bridge, over the Mississippi River. At the same time, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is making changes in response to the increased traffic on the I-55 bridge.

The changes are meant to reduce the merging points to help traffic flow better in West Memphis, Arkansas. They include restricting what lane you can be in based on whether you're traveling on I-55 or I-40. The changes start at 6pm Wednesday and will be in place until further notice.

The following is from ARDOT:

I-55 southbound will be reduced to a single outside lane just before the western I-40/I-55 Interchange.

I-40 eastbound already narrows to a single lane at the I-40/I-55 Interchange. Exit Ramps at 7th Street and Ingram Blvd. will be closed to I-40 traffic.

I-40 traffic will continue in the inside lane and I-55 traffic will continue in the outside lane through Ingram Blvd. The middle lane will be closed to separate eastbound traffic between the western and eastern I-40/I-55 Interchanges.

East of Ingram Blvd. eastbound traffic will transition into two adjacent lanes.

The I-40/I-55 on-ramp at Ingram Blvd. will be closed.