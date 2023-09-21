79 new U.S. citizens sworn in for Citizenship Day in Memphis

The event celebrates the final step in what can be a long journey to citizenship.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There was a big warm welcome Thursday to 79 new U.S. citizens in Memphis.

They were all sworn in Thursday morning by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service at Benjamin Hooks Central Library, in celebration of Citizenship Day.

The group of people came from several different countries.

The event celebrates the final step in what can be a long journey to citizenship.

Congratulations to all the new citizens.