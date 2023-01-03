YMCA holds ribbon-cutting for new Whitehaven facility

The new facility is the second YMCA facility to be named after a Black family.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South will host a ribbon cutting for its new Whitehaven facility, which is the second YMCA to be built in the Memphis community in 20 years.

The Georgette and Cato Johnson YMCA facility was built on the grounds of the old Thomas B. Davis YMCA. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and several other county and city officials are scheduled to attend the ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

The new facility will also be will be the second YMCA building to be named after a Black family.

The state of the art facility will act as a community resource center, focusing on early childhood development, water safety, and even include mental and physical health resources.

Some features of the facility include a wellness center, gym, indoor and outdoor pool areas, an early learning center, and much more.