'We can cover more space, touch more lives' | Newly hired mentors ready to go with 901 Bloc Squad

The City of Memphis budget allowed staffing for the group to increase to 25, allowing more mentors to interact with youth in more crime-riddled areas.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "Here I am, looking forward to doing some good things for the city," Larry Hurd said.

Last month, Hurd didn't hesitate when given the chance. The longtime coach took on a new role, hired as a mentor in the Memphis youth intervention group 901 Bloc Squad.

"The more orientation we can do, the more hands on, the more involved, the kids trust us in what we say," Hurd said. "It makes me different."

With Hurd and others now on board, 901 Bloc Squad is stronger - and larger - than it's been in years, thanks to the new City of Memphis budget, which allowed staffing to nearly double from 13 to 25.

"It gives us a lot more manpower. It gives us the opportunity where we can cover more space, touch more lives," Brian Tillman added.

The group includes former active gang members and others who've served time.

It's different backgrounds with the same goal, turning vulnerable young people away from a criminal path.

"I have to look within. At one time I used to be them, so that's why I'm able to have the license to operate in these communities and that they understand me because I speak their language," Tillman added.

The intervention group's expansion comes as Memphis is at risk of setting a new record high for homicides for a second consecutive year.

That's what makes their youth interactions - and connections - so important.

"It's going to impact the crime rate dramatically because we will be able to mentor more kids. We are going to be able to basically to sow into their lives and help them be positive and productive citizens," Tillman said.