x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

local

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland & MPD Mike Rallings announce new website "Reimagine Policing in Memphis"

MPD Director Rallings says he hopes new website “Reimagine Policing in Memphis” will help better inform citizens and improve relations.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings are putting their promises of change into action.

They announced Tuesday the launch of a new website called "Reimagine Policing in Memphis." The site will inform the public about police policies and allow citizens to voice their concerns about an MPD officer.

This comes after weeks of protests and demands for action from several non-profits on the issue of police brutality.

The city says the website will help them handle police complaints better.

Find the website, Reimagine Policing in Memphis, HERE.

Officers are also allowed to intervene if they see another officer using unnecessary excessive force.    

Officials will also strengthen the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, known as CLERB, to hold officers more accountable for their actions.

In the topic of defunding MPD, Mayor Strickland says there are will be no budget cuts for the department because they are hundreds of officers short.

City of Memphis Press Briefing

Launch of Memphis Police Departments Reimagine Policing website. https://reimagine.memphistn.gov/

Posted by City of Memphis on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

RELATED: Mid-South coronavirus live updates: WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 in the state

RELATED: Grizzlies' Morant apologizes for anti-police Instagram post

RELATED: With Save-A-Lot's closure Tuesday, Binghampton once again considered a food desert

RELATED: City workers remove Black Lives Matter signs in front of Memphis City Hall