Nike donates new sneakers to frontline workers at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

The donation was one of several made in different cities by the company.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare frontline workers have new footwear thanks to a generous donation from Nike.

About 300 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse sneakers were donated to MLH to honor healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clog-like shoes are designed for easy cleaning and comfort, for the long hours that healthcare workers spend on their feet.

Memphis was one of a handful of cities around the world to receive the donation.