Community comes together to clean NLE Choppa's 'Dream Court' after it was vandalized

The Memphis Fire department said Sunday, June 4, 2023, a fire was started by a pile of fireworks ignited in the center of the court.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community members are getting together to help clean up a vandalized basketball court meant to provide a place for people to build positive relationships.

The damage happened Sunday, June 4, 2023, less than two weeks after organizers unveiled the court donated by rapper NLE Choppa.

The Memphis Fire Department said firefighters responded to the new ‘Dream Court’ at the Raleigh Community Center about 7:15 a.m. that morning, finding it “engulfed in flames.” Investigators determined that the fire was started by a pile of fireworks ignited in the center of the court. They said there were no witnesses on the scene.

Anyone with information on the vandalism can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Nancy Lieberman Charities, The Adleta Corporation and NLE Choppa teamed up for the outdoor court, hoping to give kids in Raleigh a safe place to play basketball over the summer months. A dedication was held May 24.

The Dream Court is high school regulation size, 50-by-84 feet, and has two new basketball goals. The court itself is a high-performance PowerGame™ surface from Sport Court, with the Dream Court logo in the center.