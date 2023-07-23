x
No suspect information yet after shooting on North McNeil Street, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man died after a shooting on North McNeil Street that took place on Sunday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers said they responded shortly before 2 p.m. and that one man was transported to critical condition in Regional One from the 900 block of North McNeil. 

This man later succumbed to his injuries, according to MPD.

No suspect information was available at press time from MPD. 

