No suspect information yet for deadly Friday morning shooting, Memphis police say

Memphis police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a shooting took place in the 4200 block of East Mallory Avenue on Friday morning.

Officers said they responded shortly after 7 a.m. and that one man was transported to critical condition to Regional One.

This man later died, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.

