No suspect information yet for deadly Friday morning shooting, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a shooting took place in the 4200 block of East Mallory Avenue on Friday morning.
Officers said they responded shortly after 7 a.m. and that one man was transported to critical condition to Regional One.
This man later died, according to MPD.
There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.
Memphis police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.