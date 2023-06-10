No suspect information yet for Saturday morning shooting, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a shooting took place in the 4200 block of East Mallory Avenue on Saturday morning.

Officers said they responded shortly after 7 a.m. and that one man was transported to Reginal One. He later died, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.