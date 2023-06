Memphis police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a shooting took place in the 2100 block of East Hillview Cove on Friday.

Officers said they responded shortly after 1 p.m. and that one person was transported to critical condition to Regional One.

There is no suspect information at press time, according to MPD.

Memphis police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.