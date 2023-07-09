No suspect yet after shooting critically injures two on Sunday morning, Memphis police say

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were critically injured by a shooting that took place at 1335 Bellevue on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly before 2 a.m. and that a 17-year-old victim was found. Police said that he was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Officers said they were also calle to the 1900 block of Bonnie and it was here that they found a second victim that they said was also shot on Bellevue.

This 29-year-old woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition as well, according to MPD.

No suspect information was available at press time from MPD.

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Anonymous tips can be left at this number.