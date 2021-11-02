No Trash November campaign underway with goal to remove 20,000 pounds of litter from Tennessee roads

TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee has launched its statewide cleanup; partnering with Keep Tennessee Beautiful and Adopt-A-Highway groups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No Trash November is underway in Tennessee; so do your part to keep your community clean.

Nobody Trashes Tennessee has kicked off a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in communities across the state.

The goal of the campaign is to remove 20,000 pounds of litter from roads across the state.

Existing Adopt-A-Highway groups are invited to participate in the No Trash November campaign by cleaning up one of their four designated two miles of roadway during the month.

Individuals, groups and organizations that are interested in helping clean up Tennessee can visit the Adopt-A-Highway map to find available routes.