No Trash November's first cleanup is here| Here's how you can help

For a full month, No Trash November encourages Tennessee residents to lend a helping hand by volunteering at various cleanup events throughout the month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee kicks of its No Trash November month-long initiative for a second year, this time teaming up with The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC for its first cleanup event on Saturday, Nov. 5.

To register to volunteer, click here.

The initiatives first event will be held at AutoZone Park located at 200 Union Ave. from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Those who wish to volunteer will meet at AutoZone Park.

Volunteers will focus on cleaning up around the park. Volunteers will have access to free parking at the Shelby County employee lot which can be found under the viaduct on B. B. King and 2nd St.

After parking, volunteers can take the trolley to Union Ave. for $1. Volunteers can also park in the Peabody parking garage for $5 for four hours.

The first 25 volunteers to9 show up will receive a No Trash November t-shirt, and the first 100 volunteers will receive a Redbirds hat.

Remember, the cleanup events are happening all over Tennessee. To find a local cleanup in your area, click here. Even if you don’t join a cleanup, there are several other ways to participate.