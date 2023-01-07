Non-profit 'For the Kingdom' addressing food deserts in Raleigh with new micro-grocery store

"It's the first free-standing marketplace right here in Raleigh that will bring healthy nutrient-dense food to the community that we are in."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may be a "micro" grocery store, but many hope it has big changes in store for the community.

A local non-profit called "For the Kingdom" is working to tackle issues of food insecurity in the Raleigh area through a new store called "Exodus Marketplace."

The store is providing Raleigh residents with free fresh food and providing a membership where residents come into the store once a month routinely to get a variety of products.

The store offers fruits and vegetables that are locally grown by small family farms.

"We are super super excited to have the community out here," Javonne Scott of For the Kingdom said. "It's the first free-standing marketplace right here in Raleigh that will bring healthy nutrient-dense food to the community that we are in. We're in the middle of a food desert, so this is certainly an answer to our prayers."