Non-profit organization serving grab-n-go meals in Southaven

Organizers with Healthy Life Global will serve hot meals every Saturday and Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church.The meal giveaway also includes pre-packaged breakfast meals. Organizers will have enough meals for 300 people each day.

"Our non-profit we've been serving DeSoto and Shelby County for the last two years with our feeding program," said CEO Nikiel Wilson of Healthy Life Global. "But just to be able to service during this time, our goal is to be able to fill a gap that stretches through the weekend."