Nonprofits and health agencies host condom drive-thru in Memphis

The area targeted in South Memphis has a high rate of HIV.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, a group of nonprofits and health care agencies joined together to address sexual healthcare and materials in Memphis.

The group hosted the “Care No Matter What” condom drive-thru at the corner of Mississippi Boulevard and South Danny Thomas in South Memphis. Event organizers say this area is a high-risk community for sexually transmitted infections and unplanned pregnancies.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, this area is one of the eleven zip codes with the highest rates of HIV.