North Memphis community hopeful for new grocery store after going without for more than 40 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The North Memphis Grocery Project is in motion, and Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas plans to bring a nearby grocery store to the area, and North Memphis residents said they are excited.

The project plans to build the store at the intersection of Tunica and Chelsea Ave.

Currently, people living in the area must travel outside of their neighborhood to grocery shop. The area has not had a grocery store for more than 40 years.

North Memphis is considered a food desert, which is a neighborhood or community that does not have a grocery store or food source close by or within reasonable proximity of the people who live in it.