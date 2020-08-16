North Memphis residents come together for neighborhood clean-up

Organizers, calling the event Project Beautify, joined with other community partners to pick up litter along Looney Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, residents came together in effort to clean up one of the oldest and most historic neighborhoods in North Memphis.

Residents who live in Smokey City spent their time cleaning and fixing up the area for the future generations to work and live there.

Organizers, calling the event Project Beautify, joined with other community partners to pick up litter along Looney Avenue.

“It’s a beautiful reflection how generations have really worked and cared about this community and to see the love and compassion that they have had for this community and to now see that their love and care has been passed down to the further generations is just remarkable,” said Kelli Walton, Co-organizer of Project Beautify.