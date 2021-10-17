North Mississippi police officer killed in crash while off-duty

A north Mississippi community has lost one of their own after a crash Saturday morning.

SARDIS, Miss — A police officer in north Mississippi has died after a crash Saturday morning.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, Sardis police officer Courtney Pride was off-duty when he was killed in the wreck.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Sardis Police Officer Courtney Pride," the Panola County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook Sunday morning. "Officer Pride tragically lost his life in an off-duty car wreck yesterday morning. Please pray for his family, friends, and for the Sardis Police Department as they deal with the loss of Officer Pride."

Col. Randy Ginn with the Mississippi Highway Patrol took to Twitter to offer his condolences Saturday afternoon.

"Our prayers and deepest condolences are with the family of Officer Courtney Pride and the MDPS Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division," the agency wrote. "Officer Pride died this morning as a result of a car crash."

Our prayers and deepest condolences are with the family of Officer Courtney Pride and the MDPS Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division. Officer Pride died this morning as a result of a car crash - Col. Randy Ginn pic.twitter.com/29rYyFsTeM — MS Highway Patrol (@MSHwyPatrol) October 16, 2021

ABC24 is working to get more details on where the crash happened and what led up to the crash.