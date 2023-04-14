x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man critically injured in Northeast Memphis shooting

Officers said a 35-year-old man was located at the scene, and je was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was critically injured in a Friday morning shooting at a hotel in Northeast Memphis.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Oyo Townhomes located at 6101 Shelby Oaks at 1:03 a.m.

Officers said a 35-year-old man was located at the scene, and je was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD dispatch said a woman with bloody hands was seen at the Exxon gas station across the street from the Oyo Townhomes hotel where the shooting happened. MPD later tweeted that a woman was arrested.  

Before You Leave, Check This Out