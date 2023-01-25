Now Hiring | Memphis Zoo hosts job fairs in February

The fairs will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the zoo said they are looking to hire more than 150 people for spring.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is hosting two upcoming job fairs as it says it plans to add more than 150 team members for the spring season.

The fairs will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those taking part are asked to bring an ID and be prepared to interview. The zoo said participants can show the image below to the parking attendant and gate staff when they arrive.

The zoo said there are currently seasonal customer service and team lead positions open in the following departments: Culinary, Retail, Guest Services, Rides, Education, Horticulture, Admissions, and Membership. It said part-time, full-time positions, and internships are also available.

“At the Memphis Zoo, we create adventures while saving wildlife. We are seeking energetic, fun, responsible and service-orientated applicants for seasonal employment opportunities,” said Steve Rodriguez, Director of Human Resources.

Zoo employees are eligible for perks including a family membership and ticket package, access to an Employee Assistant Program, discounts, preview events and family nights, behind-the-scenes peeks at new exhibits, professional development courses and more.

Learn more at https://www.memphiszoo.org/careers.