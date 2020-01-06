Oak Court Mall honors Class of 2020 through #ScholarSpree contest

The contest, now underway, will continue through Friday, June 12. Winners will be announced on Friday, June 19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To honor and support the Class of 2020 high school and college graduates, Oak Court Mall is hosting a digital photo contest to win money.

Oak Court Mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, created the digital graduation photo contest called #ScholarSpree, presented in partnership with Vervantis, Inc and Lewis Sign.

Washington Prime Group is giving away $10,000 to 13 lucky winners who will have the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to spend at any Washington Prime Group property nationwide. The prize money is intended to help recent high school and college graduates prepare for their next steps after graduation.

High school and university graduates from the class of 2020 are encouraged to decorate the top of their graduation cap, or submit a creative graduation-themed photo, and then share their picture on Instagram with the hashtag #ScholarSpree. Graduates will then post their images to a landing page where friends and family can vote for their favorite design. Winners will be determined by the photos with the most votes on the website.

