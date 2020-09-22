Oak Court Mall will soon be having retail to-go

Guests will have the ability to place orders and purchase items at select retailers via phone, online, or app.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Oak Court Mall announces the launch of Retail To-Go, a convenient curbside pickup experience available from participating retailers such as H&M, City Gear, Balkan LA, and many others. Starting now, guests will have the ability to place orders and purchase items at select retailers via phone, online, or app.

Guests will then be able to pick up their purchases curbside while remaining in their vehicles. The town center will feature easily identifiable numbered parking spaces for guests to park in upon their arrival. Guests can simply call their selected retailer and notify them of their arrival to safely pickup their purchases. Retail To-Go will be available during the hours of Monday- Saturday from 11- 7pm and Sunday, 12-6pm.

“We are always striving to find innovative ways for our guests to experience and enjoy all Oak Court Mall has to offer, and that mission has only continued as we navigate this new normal,” said Carmen King. “With back to school shopping underway, we look forward to providing guests with the opportunity to shop their favorite spots both in-person and via Retail To-Go, while keeping their health and safety our top priority.”

Individual tenant participation in curbside pickup will vary. Guests can follow along on Facebook and Instagram for additional details regarding curbside pickup efforts @OakCourtMall.

Oak Court Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In response to the continued need to address COVID-19, the Center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice. These additions include the following guidelines:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted on property and available online.

In addition, Oak Court Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue, many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use. Center management is meeting with housekeeping on a daily basis and monitoring alcohol-based hand sanitizing product supply to help ensure all units are stocked.

Oak Court Mall remains committed to supporting the local Memphis, community through providing unique experiences year-round. The safety of guests and tenants alike remains the town center’s top focus, and Retail-To-Go is just one example of Oak Court Mall’s ongoing efforts to maintain their role as a community lifestyle center no matter the circumstances.