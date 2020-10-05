Oak Court Mall prepares to open Monday with strict guidelines

The mall will open with adjusted hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In East Memphis, staff is preparing to reopen Oak Court Mall Monday with strict guidelines.

The owners have a list of additions to the Code of Conduct that include staying at least 6 feet apart from other people, wearing a face covering and not gathering in groups. Other guidelines are as follows :

• Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

• Do not gather in groups.

• Adhere to each individual tenant's COVID-19 policies.

• Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

"We've increased our cleaning schedule and additional sanitizing stations for our guests. The health and safety of our guests is our top priority. And our staff is in place to provide a clean, shopping environment for everyone involved," said Carmen King, General Manager of Oak Court Mall.

The food court and courtyard area of the mall are closed to encourage social distancing.