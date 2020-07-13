Finish the summer off with a good sweat

Oak Court Mall promotes physical and mental well-being during free weekly summer sweat series.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM OAK COURT MALL

To promote physical and mental well-being during this uncertain time, Oak Court Mall will host a weekly Summer Sweat Series with local fitness instructors. Beginning on July 15 from 6-7pm, Oak Court Mall will offer free fitness sessions in the town center’s greenspace, the Grove. Times and workout classes will vary; for a full schedule of sessions, visit oakcourtmall.com.

To help reinforce social distancing measures, guests should bring their own water, yoga mats or other necessary equipment for each class. Workout stations will be marked off to keep guests six feet apart. Oak Court Mall will assist with spacing guests to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.

The Summer Sweat Series will include:

· July 15, 6-7pm, Full Body with Big Thunda Fitness

· July 18, 6-7pm, Yoga with Your Inner Yogi

· July 20, 6-7pm, Band Camp with CaCera

· July 22, 6-7pm, Full Body with Big Thunda Fitness

· July 15, 6-7pm, Yoga with Your Inner Yogi

· July 27, 6-7pm, Band Camp with CaCera

· July 29, 6-7pm, Full Body with Big Thunda Fitness

· August 1, 6-7pm, Yoga with Your Inner Yogi

· August 3, 6-7pm, Band Camp with CaCera

· August 5, 6-7pm, Full Body with Big Thunda Fitness

· August 8, 6-7pm, Yoga with Your Inner Yogi

· August 10, 6-7pm, Band Camp with CaCera

“In the midst of the pandemic and uncertainty we are facing, we know that Memphis residents are feeling both physically and emotionally exhausted,” said Carmen King, General Manger, Oak Court Mall. “We’re excited to offer Oak Court as a space where our community can come to safely relax and recharge.”

Oak Court Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

· Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

· Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.

· Do not gather in groups.

· Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

· Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted at the Center and available online.

Oak Court Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly trafficked areas and walkways for public use.

For additional information on Oak Court Mall and the Summer Sweat Series, please visit oakcourtmall.com.

About Oak Court Mall