Off-duty MPD officer accused of deadly drag racing crash back in court after mental evaluation

Former MPD Officer Antonio Marshall was off-duty when he's accused of causing a crash due to speeding that killed two people.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The off-duty Memphis police officer accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed two men is set to be back in court Monday morning.

Antonio Marshall faces two counts of vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Wallace Morris and Travis Parham.

Marshall was last in court nearly two months ago just days after the crash. During that court appearance, the judge questioned why he would drive so fast and ordered a mental evaluation to be done.

According to court documents, Marshall was driving up to 114 mph moments before the crash. He's accused of hitting the car head-on, splitting the car that Morris and Parham were in, killing them both.

Since that appearance, Marshall has resigned from the Memphis Police Department. Prior to his resignation, Marshall was relieved of duty pending an investigation.

Marshall's attorney Blake Ballin said he wasn't convinced whether his client committed a crime.