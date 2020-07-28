Off-duty MPD officer shot while working security for St. Jude

An off-duty officer, in uniform, was shot when responding to people breaking into cars.

According to MPD, the off-duty officer was working a secondary job as security at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, when he received information that there were two men suspiciously looking into vehicles under a bridge on North Lauderdale near the I-40 underpass.

When the officer, who was in MPD uniform, approached the men, he saw them breaking into a car. At that time, he yelled, they then ran and jumped into a car and fired shots. The officer was hit in the forearm, but, is expected to be okay.

The suspects were in an older model black Pontiac with temporary tags, last seen on Alabama from Lauderdale.

The suspects have not been found at this time.