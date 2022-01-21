'Officer Jones personified what it means to be the Best in Blue' | MPD releases statement on officer killed in crash

MPD Officer Corille 'CJ' Jones and another unidentified driver died in the crash about early Thursday morning at East Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a statement Friday morning on the death of one of its officers in a crash Thursday morning.

In a post to social media Friday morning, Memphis Police said: "We are deeply saddened over the tragic and untimely death of one of our very own, Memphis Police Officer Corille Jones. Officer Jones passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2022, as a result of a traffic crash.

Officer Jones began his career with the Memphis Police Department on February 15, 2020. He was a hardworking young officer assigned to the Ridgeway Station Alpha shift. Officer Jones came to work every day to serve the citizens of Memphis and did so with a pleasant disposition and a smile on his face.

Officer Jones personified what it means to be the Best in Blue. His hard work and dedication to serving our community will be missed.

Your service and ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten."

MPD Officer Corille 'CJ' Jones and another unidentified driver died in the crash about 2:30 a.m. Thursday at East Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill.

MPD said the officer was driving eastbound on East Shelby Dr. when another vehicle traveling northbound on Pleasant Hill hit the officer's squad car.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

If you are interested in donating to a fund set up for Officer Jones by the Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation, you can do so HERE.

We are deeply saddened over the tragic and untimely death of one of our very own, Memphis Police Officer Corille Jones. pic.twitter.com/DFcwbOaSNn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 21, 2022