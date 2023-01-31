MPD Officer Hemphill, the sixth identified in Tyre Nichols case, was part of disbanded SCORPION Unit

The Institute said court records shows Hemphill was a detective with the unit, and had worked with it since at least fall with the five fired MPD officers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officer Preston Hemphill, who was relieved of duty during the investigation into Tyre Nichols death, was also part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, according to court documents obtained by the University of Memphis’ Institute for Public Service Reporting.

The Institute said court records shows Hemphill was a detective with the unit, and had worked with it since at least fall with the five fired MPD officers. Memphis Police said Monday that Hemphill and another unidentified officer were relieved of duty Jan. 8, pending the investigation, making them the sixth and seventh officers connected to the incident by MPD. They have not been charged in the case.

The five fired officers are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Three Memphis Fire Department employees have also been fired for violating MFD policies and protocols, but have not been charged. Two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are also relieved of duty pending investigation, but not charged.

Preston Hemphill first joined the department in 2018. The delayed released of Hemphill’s identity, as well as the unreleased identity of the seventh officer in question, has brought up questions about the transparency of the ongoing investigation.

Family's reaction

The attorneys for Nichols’ family issued the following statement on Monday, Jan. 30 following the reveal of Hemphill’s involvement in the traffic stop:

"The news today from Memphis officials that Officer Preston Hemphill was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago, but not yet terminated or charged, is extremely disappointing. Why is his identity and the role he played in Tyre’s death just now coming to light?

We have asked from the beginning that the Memphis Police Department be transparent with the family and the community – this news seems to indicate that they haven’t risen to the occasion. It certainly begs the question why the white officer involved in this brutal attack was shielded and protected from the public eye, and to date, from sufficient discipline and accountability. The Memphis Police Department owes us all answers.”

Statement from Hemphill's attorney

Hemphill’s attorney, Lee Gerald issued this statement:

"I can confirm that I represent Memphis Police Officer Preston Hemphill who was the third officer at the initial stop of Mr. Nichols. Video One is his bodycam footage. As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam. He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation."

What the video shows

Multiple recordings of MPD bodycam and skycam footage from the incident were released on Friday, Jan. 27. The footage shows video of the altercation that occurred between Nichols and several MPD officers that ultimately left Nichols dead three days later.

The first video shows the initial encounter, with Hemphill arriving at the scene of what MPD said was a traffic stop. He drives up, meeting the two other officers who pulled Nichols over at the scene. Hemphill is seen exiting his police car with his gun pulled as he walks towards Nichols and one of the officers.

Video shows Hemphill pulling Nichols out of his vehicle, then putting his gun away as he begins to assist the officer in forcing Nichols to the ground. The video shows a struggle between officers and Nichols, and at one point, it appears Hemphill is heard saying, "I'm fixing to tase you."

The video also shows the two officers pepper spray Nichols, then Hemphill deploys his taser while Nichols is on the ground. Nichols then gets up as he is being hit by the taser and runs away.

Shelby County District Attorney's statement

On Monday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s office said:

“This is an ongoing investigation. The current charges do not preclude us from adding additional charges as more information is presented. We are looking at all individuals involved in the events leading up to, during, and after the beating of Tyre Nichols.

This includes the officer present at the initial encounter who has not— so far—been charged, Memphis Fire Department personnel, and persons who participated in preparing documentation of the incident afterward.

The DA’s Office worked extraordinarily swiftly but thoroughly to charge those whose offenses were plain and clear and directly contributed to the death of Mr. Nichols, but in no way is this investigation over.

While we are committed to transparency, we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation or give previews of what charges we may or may not bring.