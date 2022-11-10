Memphis Police officer injured in morning accident in Frayser

The female officer was taken to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries, but she is in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a female officer was injured in an accident in Frayser at the intersection of Whitney and Thomas Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:45 a.m.

The officer was driving in a dark colored, unmarked vehicle. Investigators said she was taken to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries, but she is in non-critical condition.

The other party involved in the accident who was driving the white SUV refused to be transported to the hospital.