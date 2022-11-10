Memphis Police officer injured in morning accident in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a female officer was injured in an accident in Frayser at the intersection of Whitney and Thomas Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:45 a.m.
The officer was driving in a dark colored, unmarked vehicle. Investigators said she was taken to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries, but she is in non-critical condition.
The other party involved in the accident who was driving the white SUV refused to be transported to the hospital.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.