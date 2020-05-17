x
Officer-involved shooting in Germantown leaves one dead

Brian Cooper, 49, was shot and killed early Sunday morning
Credit: WATN
Germantown officer-involved deadly shooting

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee —

An early morning officer-involved shooting in Germantown has left one person dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as 49-year-old Brian Cooper. The TBI says three Germantown police officers fired shots at him while he was in a backyard in the 6900 block of Corsica Drive.

The TBI said Germantown Police responded to a 911 call at 3:21am, and shots were fired at about 3:40am. The TBI said Cooper had several weapons and would not put them down.

Local 24 News will update this developing story.

