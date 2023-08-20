MPD: One officer relieved of duty pending TBI investigation of deadly incident at Holly Hedges Drive

When officers located a man, he was armed and pointing a weapon at officers, according to MPD. One officer discharged his weapon, according to MPD.

A Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty pending a TBI investigation into a deadly incident that took place Saturday night near Bartlett.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that they responded shortly before 8 pm. to a domestic violence call where shots had been fired in the 2500 block of Holly Hedges. A female victim and her children were found by police and were unharmed, according to MPD.

When officers located a man, he was armed and pointing a weapon at officers, according to MPD.

One officer discharged his weapon, according to MPD.

The man then went into an apartment and officers made several attempts to get him to exit, according to MPD. Officers then entered the apartment and found the armed man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to MPD.

Paramedics made the scene and the man was found to be dead, according to MPD.

MPD said that it is undetermined as of press time if this man was struck by officer's fire or if his wounds were otherwise inflicted. The identity of this man has not been confirmed by MPD.

The TBI said that District Attorney Steve Mulroy requested that they investigate the incident.