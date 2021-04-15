KPD releases names of officers involved in Austin-East Magnet HS shooting; placed on temporary administrative leave

Per departmental policy, the involved officers have been placed on temporary administrative leave, KPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in the incident reported inside of Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon.

According to KPD, the officers were identified as:

Officer Adam Willson

Lieutenant Stanley Cash

Officer Jonathon Clabough

Officer Brian Baldwin

Willson, who was wounded in the shooting, has been with the KPD since January 2001 and was currently serving as the School Resource Officer at Austin-East Magnet High School, KPD said.

KPD also mentioned that Lieutenant Cash has been with the KPD since October 2001 and that Clabough has been with the KPD since February 2017.

Baldwin has been with the KPD since October 2004, KPD said.

According to a press release by KPD, Cash, Clabough, and Baldwin are all assigned to the East District patrol.

Willson is continuing to recover from his injuries at the UT Medical Center.

Per departmental policy, the involved officers have been placed on temporary administrative leave, KPD said.