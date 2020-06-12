Officials say about a quarter of solid waste crews have COVID-19 or are in quarantine

The City of Memphis Solid Waste Management said it is aware of delays as a result of staffing issues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The pandemic has impacted many parts of our lives and now it’s causing trash pick up in Memphis to be delayed.

“I have all of my recycling from Friday sitting in front of my house,” said Memphis City councilmember Dr. Jeff Warren. “It hasn’t been picked up.”

The City of Memphis Solid Waste Management said nearly 25% of crews either have COVID-19 or are in quarantine and officials say it's delaying pickup.

“This is what happens when you have community spread,” Warren said. “We’re seeing the same thing in hospitals right now. We’re seeing the same thing in the schools.”

Dr. Warren said a health department study shows more people socialized for two to three days when they had symptoms before they got tested.

“If you think you’ve got a cold don’t go to work,” he said. “You know don’t go to socialize, don’t go out to eat.”

The city said until further notice starting December 7, garbage and recycling will be picked up together.

In the meantime – you should still bring your garbage and recycling curbside on your regularly scheduled day.

“We’re just going to have to expect that we’re going to see delays unless we as a community pick up the pace and are more careful,” said Warren.