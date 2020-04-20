Ole Miss professor dies after complications with COVID-19

Kevin Malloy was with the University of Mississippi since 2006.

OXFORD, Miss — A University of Mississippi professor has died after complications with COVID-19.

Officials say Kevin Malloy, an instructor in the Department of Writing and Rhetoric, is the university's first death from COVID-19. He had been with Ole Miss since 2006.

Malloy, 67, died on April 16 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The school's provost says Mallloy was kind and a respected colleague.