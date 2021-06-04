Olive Branch annexes 18.5 miles of unincorporated Desoto County

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Some parts of Desoto County have now been annexed into Olive Branch.
Now, the new boundaries extend the city by 50%.
Olive Branch leaders originally petitioned to annex 41 miles of unincorporated Desoto County. But Desoto County supervisors and the city of Hernando objected to the magnitude of the proposed annexation.
The chancellor approved annexing about 18-and-a-half square miles.
The new area includes Center Hill, Belmore Lakes, and Bridgeforth Road.
These annexed areas were already being serviced by Olive Branch Fire Department.