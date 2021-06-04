x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

Olive Branch annexes 18.5 miles of unincorporated Desoto County

Now, the new boundaries extend the city by 50%.
Credit: Desoto County Government

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Some parts of Desoto County have now been annexed into Olive Branch.

Now, the new boundaries extend the city by 50%.

Olive Branch leaders originally petitioned to annex 41 miles of unincorporated Desoto County. But Desoto County supervisors and the city of Hernando objected to the magnitude of the proposed annexation.

The chancellor approved annexing about 18-and-a-half square miles.

The new area includes Center Hill, Belmore Lakes, and Bridgeforth Road.

These annexed areas were already being serviced by Olive Branch Fire Department.
Welcome to the City of Olive Branch, MS
As Mayor of Olive Branch, I want to welcome you to our website. I hope that you take a few moments to become acquainted with our city
Obms |Feb 24, 2021

Related Articles