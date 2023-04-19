x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Olive Branch may fine residents displaying out-of-state tags

The Olive Branch Police Department “blitzing”, or heavily patrolling subdivisions in search of cars with out-of-state tags, Mayor Adams said.
Credit: AP
FILE - In May 10, 2018 file photo, Clay Chandler, director of communications for Gov. Phil Bryant, holds Mississippi's new standard license plate at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Olive Branch said Mississippi residents who display out-of-state license plate tags will receive citations and possible fines in the amount of $659.28.

According to Mayor Adams of Olive Branch, several residents have called reporting that they are seeing an increased number of cars with out-of-state licenses in Olive Branch subdivisions.

Mayor Adams said residents displaying out-of-state tags unfairly avoid paying for Mississippi license plates, taking away money accumulated from roadway maintenance taxes.

The Olive Branch Police Department “blitzing”, or heavily patrolling subdivisions in search of cars with out-of-state tags, Mayor Adams said.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

$550 million lawsuit filed by Tyre Nichols' family against Memphis, MPD, C.J. Davis and others

Before You Leave, Check This Out