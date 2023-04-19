Olive Branch may fine residents displaying out-of-state tags

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Olive Branch said Mississippi residents who display out-of-state license plate tags will receive citations and possible fines in the amount of $659.28.
According to Mayor Adams of Olive Branch, several residents have called reporting that they are seeing an increased number of cars with out-of-state licenses in Olive Branch subdivisions.
Mayor Adams said residents displaying out-of-state tags unfairly avoid paying for Mississippi license plates, taking away money accumulated from roadway maintenance taxes.
The Olive Branch Police Department “blitzing”, or heavily patrolling subdivisions in search of cars with out-of-state tags, Mayor Adams said.