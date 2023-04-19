Olive Branch may fine residents displaying out-of-state tags

The Olive Branch Police Department “blitzing”, or heavily patrolling subdivisions in search of cars with out-of-state tags, Mayor Adams said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Olive Branch said Mississippi residents who display out-of-state license plate tags will receive citations and possible fines in the amount of $659.28.

According to Mayor Adams of Olive Branch, several residents have called reporting that they are seeing an increased number of cars with out-of-state licenses in Olive Branch subdivisions.

Mayor Adams said residents displaying out-of-state tags unfairly avoid paying for Mississippi license plates, taking away money accumulated from roadway maintenance taxes.