2 Olive Branch police dogs are now funded for bullet-resistant vests, City of Olive Branch says

Two dogs with the Olive Branch police, Zak and Flip, will each have their own light-weight bullet-resistant Kevlar vests, according to the City of Olive Branch.
Credit: Olive Branch Police Department

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A partnership fundraiser between non-profit "Keeping K-9s in Kevlar" and the Olive Branch Police Department has come to fruition. Two dogs with the department, Zak and Flip, will each have their own light-weight bullet-resistant Kevlar vests, according to the City of Olive Branch.

Both Zak and Flip have been "huge assets" to the City of Olive Branch as well as their police department, a statement reads. Funding came about through "generous support," according to the City of Olive Branch.    

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar works to "bring communities together to fund K-9 units bullet-resistant Kevlar vests so that they can safely continue to serve the community." 

Those interested in learning more about this organization can click here

