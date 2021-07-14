Olive Branch man missing, police and family ask for help

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — An Olive Branch man is missing, and his family and police are asking for help.

According to the Olive Branch Police Department, 28-year-old Tyler Goad was last seen at his home July 8 around 10:30pm. He is 6’ 2”, weighs 160-170 pounds, has dark hair (buzz cut), and has hazel eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with “HONDANATION” or “MOTONATION” on the front, black socks, and black tennis shoes.Tyler has a tattoo on his chest that says “Candace.” He was driving a red Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle.