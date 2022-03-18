Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage announces retirement

Chief Gammage said the city doesn’t need to look far for its next chief, and recommended Deputy Chief Bill Cox take over.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage announced Friday he is stepping down and retiring from the department.

The retirement is effective June 30, 2022.

Chief Gammage has served in law enforcement for 37 years – 30 of those in Olive Branch. He said he has held every position within the department before being appoint as Chief in 2009.

Gammage thanked former Olive Branch Mayor Sam Rickard, who first promoted him to Chief in 2009, and his fellow officers and team. He said he served 13 years as chief - four terms through three mayors. The Chief said he made a list of 25 goals when he began as the city’s top cop, and said he has accomplished every one of them.

Gammage said the city doesn’t need to look far for its next chief, and recommended Deputy Chief Bill Cox take over. Chief Gammage said Cox has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years, and was the former police chief in Philadelphia, Mississippi, before returning to Olive Branch in 2013.

The mayor and board of alderman will have the final say on who takes over the position.

