Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens resigns from historical LeMoyne-Owen athletics program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two days after reaching a one year milestone as the Head Coach of Track and Field at LeMoyne-Owen College, Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens informed that she has resigned from her duties.

Dr. Stevens sent her official letter of resignation to the historical college early Thursday, Nov. 10, citing that she received a "continued lack of support" from LeMoyne-Owen College.

"It is simply impossible for the track & field program to be successful without essential resources or support from the administration. Nevertheless, the team and I persevered without adequate track facilities, transportation, uniforms, equipment or an assistant coach, and I'm proud that 97% of the athletes have improved their best time by two or more seconds."

Dr. Stevens recalled her acceptance of the position as Head Coach of Track and Field/ Head Coach of Cross Country as one of the most exciting days of her career.

According to the Olympic athlete, that excitement was spoiled by the college's alleged failure to provide necessities that would help her athletes succeed.

Dr. Stevens said her students were vital in keeping her motivated for this long.

"A lot of those kids ran D1 times, but I just can't hang with the battle that I'm dealing with. These kids are really giving 110%."

For a year, Stevens has worked long, 15-hour days. The lack of resources created an "up-hill battle, Dr. Stevens said.

On May 11, Lowe's home improvement retail stores CEO gifted Lemoyne-Owen College with $1 million for its cybersecurity program scholarships, track and field, and athletics, which was shortly after Dr. Stevens became head coach of the track and field program last November.

The large donation raises questions about why the college is allegedly struggling to fund its athletic programs.

Dr. Stevens said she hopes for a peaceful retirement. Despite her departure, she said she wishes her athletes the best as they continue to do what they love.