Omega Psi Phi Fraternity revokes membership of three officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols

In a statement, fraternity leaders said the actions of the officers did not reflect the values or morals of the organization.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a statement issued Tuesday, fraternity Omega Psi Phi said three Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols were no longer members of the organization.

Ricky Lewis, Grand Basielus of Omega Psi Phi, said the actions of the officers involved did not represent the values of the fraternity, prompting the organization to revoke their memberships.

"The brutality shown in the video not only violated our moral sensibilities, but also transgressed our Fraternal and established Code of Conduct," Lewis said. "We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process and fervently pray that the Nichols family will obtain justice."

Lewis said Omega Psi Phi is a fraternity dedicated to enacting positive change in Memphis and other communities.

"The efforts of our members to foster positive change and to make a profound difference throughout the Memphis community and beyond have been meaningful and tangible," he said. "The men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated will continue to do the critically needed work to make a transformational difference in the communities in which they live and work."

Lewis and Omega Psi Phi did not name which three of the five officers charged with Nichols's death were members.

In an earlier statement on Jan. 29, Omega Psi Phi condemned the actions of the police officers involved in Nichols's death.

"We condemn their actions in the strongest possible way and call on our elected officials to immediately institute measures to put an end to the senseless killing of citizens in our communities by law enforcement officials," Lewis said.