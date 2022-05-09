Authorities searched wooded and residential areas in South Memphis on day 3 of missing Eliza Fletcher

MPD hasn't confirmed that authorities were searching for missing mother and and junior kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, but sources are following all leads.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department and federal partners completed search investigations near Longview Gardens Apartments, between residential areas and throughout wooded areas Sunday September 4.

MPD has not confirmed that authorities were searching for missing mother and and junior kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, but sources say authorities are following all possible investigative leads.

Fletcher was abducted Friday morning around 4 a.m. while completing her regular run near the University of Memphis, MPD said.

An arrest was made Saturday, September 3, and according to the affidavit, MPD officially named Cleotha Abston as a suspect connected to Fletcher's kidnapping.

Abston, 38, was arrested in the 5700 block of Waterstone Oak Way, which is the same location that the abduction vehicle was located. Abston was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges.

Sunday's search

Throughout the day Sunday as searches prolonged with no luck, ABC24 witnessed armored trucks making rounds in South Memphis near the area the affidavit says MPD believes Abston may have hid evidence.

A witness that investigators interviewed said they saw Abston in the 1700 block of S Orleans St. cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain that was used in the kidnapping around 7:50 a.m., the affidavit says.

The affidavit also details that the witness said they saw Abston washing his clothes in the sink through the window.

Choppers and authorities with K9 units also searched the area, looking through woods, hoping to come up with new leads.

One woman told ABC24 that with the the many abandoned houses and heavily wooded forest in the area, finding evidence that leads to Fletcher may be like finding a needle in a haystack.

What we learned over the weekend

According the affidavit, on Saturday September 3, investigators located the GMC Terrain that was used to abduct Flecther backed into a driveway in the 5700 block of Waterstone Oak Way.

After locating the vehicle, Abston was seen in the doorway, and he was arrested after trying to flee.

Investigators previously obtained footage of the abduction from surveillance cameras on Friday, September 2, showing a black GMC Terrain waiting for Fletcher to run by, the affidavit says.

The affidavit further details that a male exited the vehicle and forced Fletcher into the SUV with a struggle.

Damage seen on the vehicle on surveillance cameras matched damage that investigators observed when they located the vehicle, the affidavit says.

Investigators also spoke with one of Abston's former employers Friday to confirm the GMC Terrain to be his vehicle. The affidavit says investigators were also able to pull cell phone records placing Abston's phone in the Central Ave. and Zach H Curlin St. area when Fletcher was taken.

On Friday September 2, a biker found Eliza's cell phone and a pair of champion slides in the university area near Central Ave. and Zach H Curlin St.

Investigator's said DNA found on the champion slides matched Abston's DNA that was stored in the Codis database.

The affidavit said investigators located footage of Abston wearing the champion slides a day before near the Malco Theatre on Germantown Pkwy.

Abston's bail has been set at $500,000.

Fletcher's family has also offered a $50,000 reward to anyone who provides information that helps authorities locate her.